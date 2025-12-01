$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
09:32 AM • 628 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 1228 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 10738 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 10219 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 17960 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 33825 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 46777 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 40614 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 41708 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 38540 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
EU's top diplomat: this week could be crucial for diplomacy on the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that this week could be crucial for diplomacy regarding ending the war in Ukraine. This comes amid negotiations between US representatives and the Ukrainian delegation, and their trip to Moscow.

EU's top diplomat: this week could be crucial for diplomacy on the war in Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this week could be crucial for diplomacy, where efforts are being made to end the war in Ukraine, as US representatives held talks with the Ukrainian delegation and are now heading to Moscow, writes UNN.

Details

"It is clear that Russia does not want peace, and therefore we need to make Ukraine as strong as possible so that it is ready to stand up for itself in this very, very difficult time," she said.

This could be a decisive week for diplomacy. Yesterday we heard that the negotiations in America were difficult but productive. We do not yet know the results, but today I will speak with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, as well as with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

- Kallas noted upon arrival at the meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels.

When asked whether Americans are trusted "to find a good solution for Ukraine," Kallas said: "Ukrainians are there themselves. If they were together with Europeans, they would certainly be much stronger, but I believe that Ukrainians will stand up for themselves."

When asked what exactly Europeans can do to strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table, the EU's top diplomat said there are "two things we are doing." "One is pressure on Russia regarding further sanctions, a reparations loan, which they are very afraid of, and the other is also providing them with military, financial and humanitarian support so that they can hold out longer than Russia."

Addition

As reported by Axios, talks between the US and Ukraine on November 30 "focused on where the de facto border with Russia would be drawn under a peace agreement." The publication also indicates that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to discuss the issue of territory directly with US President Donald Trump.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Brussels
United States
Ukraine