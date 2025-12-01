EU's top diplomat: this week could be crucial for diplomacy on the war in Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this week could be crucial for diplomacy, where efforts are being made to end the war in Ukraine, as US representatives held talks with the Ukrainian delegation and are now heading to Moscow, writes UNN.

Details

"It is clear that Russia does not want peace, and therefore we need to make Ukraine as strong as possible so that it is ready to stand up for itself in this very, very difficult time," she said.

This could be a decisive week for diplomacy. Yesterday we heard that the negotiations in America were difficult but productive. We do not yet know the results, but today I will speak with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, as well as with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. - Kallas noted upon arrival at the meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels.

When asked whether Americans are trusted "to find a good solution for Ukraine," Kallas said: "Ukrainians are there themselves. If they were together with Europeans, they would certainly be much stronger, but I believe that Ukrainians will stand up for themselves."

When asked what exactly Europeans can do to strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table, the EU's top diplomat said there are "two things we are doing." "One is pressure on Russia regarding further sanctions, a reparations loan, which they are very afraid of, and the other is also providing them with military, financial and humanitarian support so that they can hold out longer than Russia."

Addition

As reported by Axios, talks between the US and Ukraine on November 30 "focused on where the de facto border with Russia would be drawn under a peace agreement." The publication also indicates that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to discuss the issue of territory directly with US President Donald Trump.