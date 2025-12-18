EU's refusal to use frozen assets will weaken Ukraine's position - President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if the European Union refuses to use frozen Russian money, Ukraine will be in a weaker position, which could affect the further course of the war and diplomatic prospects. He stated this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by a journalist what Ukraine would do if the EU refused to use frozen Russian money to support Ukrainians, Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied that in such a case, Russia would not be interested in diplomacy.

Look, what will Europe do? And this is a serious question. And what will the United States do? Why do I say this? This means that if Ukraine does not have such money, it is in a weaker position. Putin's temptation to seize us grows, because we are in a position where we do not have enough money for life and for weapons. And he understands that we will be weaker and more vulnerable. And it is absolutely clear that he will definitely not want a diplomatic track. He will definitely not want any diplomacy, any dialogue. What will everyone else do? - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

The Central Bank of Russia filed a lawsuit against the Belgian depository Euroclear regarding frozen Russian assets. The lawsuit will be heard in the Moscow arbitration court, where the central bank accuses Euroclear of causing damage due to the inability to dispose of funds and securities.