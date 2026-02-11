Europe's contacts with Moscow are possible if they bring an end to the war – NATO Secretary General

$43.090.06
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 12118 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 12306 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 16458 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 27826 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23275 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 37747 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 38087 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 33590 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32706 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
Popular news
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 20443 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 15753 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 11598 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 15157 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 11485 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 12118 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 11493 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 15164 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 27826 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 40938 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 2070 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 6442 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 11600 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 30298 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 31712 views
Europe's contacts with Moscow are possible if they bring an end to the war – NATO Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that any diplomatic initiatives to end the war could be supported. He emphasized the key role of US leadership in this process.

Europe's contacts with Moscow are possible if they bring an end to the war – NATO Secretary General

Any diplomatic initiatives capable of accelerating the end of Russia's war against Ukraine can be supported, but the leadership of the United States plays a key role in this process. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, answering a question about the possibility of resuming dialogue between European countries and Moscow, UNN reports.

Details

According to Rutte, he does not consider it necessary to advise allies on their foreign policy, as each member state of the Alliance independently determines the format of its contacts. At the same time, he noted that some countries, in particular France, are already taking such steps, while being in close coordination with partners.

NATO to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - Rutte11.02.26, 16:45 • 1000 views

The Secretary General emphasized that all such initiatives are carried out in full transparency and are coordinated with the US and other European allies. He stressed that any format of interaction that can accelerate the end of the war deserves encouragement.

Rutte separately emphasized that it was the leadership of the United States that became a decisive factor in moving the negotiation process from a dead end. At the same time, according to him, if additional diplomatic efforts from European countries can contribute to a faster end to the war, they should not be rejected.

NATO launches Arctic Century initiative to strengthen deterrence in the Arctic11.02.26, 17:32 • 798 views

Recall

Earlier, Rutte stated that the absence of the US Secretary of Defense at the NATO meeting is not a signal of a diminished role of the Alliance for Washington.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

