Europe's contacts with Moscow are possible if they bring an end to the war – NATO Secretary General

Any diplomatic initiatives capable of accelerating the end of Russia's war against Ukraine can be supported, but the leadership of the United States plays a key role in this process. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, answering a question about the possibility of resuming dialogue between European countries and Moscow, UNN reports.

According to Rutte, he does not consider it necessary to advise allies on their foreign policy, as each member state of the Alliance independently determines the format of its contacts. At the same time, he noted that some countries, in particular France, are already taking such steps, while being in close coordination with partners.

The Secretary General emphasized that all such initiatives are carried out in full transparency and are coordinated with the US and other European allies. He stressed that any format of interaction that can accelerate the end of the war deserves encouragement.

Rutte separately emphasized that it was the leadership of the United States that became a decisive factor in moving the negotiation process from a dead end. At the same time, according to him, if additional diplomatic efforts from European countries can contribute to a faster end to the war, they should not be rejected.

Earlier, Rutte stated that the absence of the US Secretary of Defense at the NATO meeting is not a signal of a diminished role of the Alliance for Washington.