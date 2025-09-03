Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron

European leaders are ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine on the day peace is signed. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, UNN reports.

Europeans are ready to provide guarantees to Ukraine on the day peace is signed. This is what was said in Washington. We are ready to provide political support as well. We are ready to ensure the conditions for a stable peace in Ukraine. Now it depends on Russia - said Macron.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris, where a meeting of the "coalition of the determined" will take place.