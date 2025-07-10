European Parliament rejects no-confidence vote in European Commission President von der Leyen

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
10:35 AM • 2006 views
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 8861 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 19181 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 48188 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 25271 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 51872 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 146180 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78713 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 83465 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109664 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
5.8m/s
53%
742mm
Popular news
Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social mediaJuly 10, 01:55 AM • 9601 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 24494 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters06:16 AM • 13072 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg07:25 AM • 4025 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 8691 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 48188 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 61247 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 67203 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 73665 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 146180 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 137982 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 267584 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 447144 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 276203 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 384852 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

European Parliament rejects no-confidence vote in European Commission President von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 217 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen successfully survived a no-confidence vote initiated by the far-right in the European Parliament. 360 MEPs voted against the resolution, 175 voted for, allowing her to retain her position.

European Parliament rejects no-confidence vote in European Commission President von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday survived a vote of no confidence in her leadership of the European Commission, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

The majority of European Parliament members who voted on the resolution, introduced by the far-right, supported the head of the European Commission. If she had lost the vote, von der Leyen and other members of the European Commission would have been forced to resign, which could have provoked chaos in the EU.

360 MEPs voted against the resolution, 175 voted for, and 18 abstained. Out of 720 MEPs, 553 attended the vote. 357 votes were needed for the resolution to pass.

Despite the support of her own European People's Party, as well as the Socialists, Liberals from the "Renew" party, and the "Greens", many MEPs from these factions did not show up for the vote.

Although von der Leyen, "as expected, survived this and continues her work, her problems," the publication writes, "are far from over." The vote - the first such attempt to express a vote of no confidence since 2014 - indicates growing political opposition to the head of the European Commission, who, like most of Europe, seems to have shifted to the right, leading to a conflict with the two main parties that brought her to power, the publication notes.

Von der Leyen, as noted, "may have stood her ground, but political families from different political views used this procedure to express their grievances against the European Commission, be it issues of transparency and excessive centralization of power, the rejection of the "Green Deal" or accusations of violating EU institutional procedures."

This, reportedly, also shook the coalition of parties supporting von der Leyen's second term, amid growing disagreements between the Socialists and Liberals and the head of the European Commission.

Ahead of the vote, both factions threatened to abstain, due to their fears that the European Commission was shifting to the right, the publication writes.

However, the liberals backed down, stating that they did not want to participate in the far-right's "games" with Europe's stability, a Renew representative said.

The Socialists followed suit on Thursday evening, securing a concession from von der Leyen regarding the long-term EU budget, which the European Commission is to present next week.

The head of the European Commission promised the center-left to keep the European Social Fund, designed to combat poverty and support vulnerable groups, in the budget, despite previous indications that it would be abolished.

Von der Leyen should prepare for "several" new attempts to express no confidence in her, said Gheorghe Pipera, a Romanian MEP from the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) party, who introduced the resolution against her.

The European People's Party disagrees with this. "When we return from vacation, we will almost forget about it," predicted EPP Deputy Chairman Siegfried Mureșan.

Orban called for von der Leyen's resignation and rejected the European Commission's economic demands09.07.25, 15:22 • 1569 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
European Commission
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9