European Parliament approves simplified visa-free suspension: what it entails

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
11:53 AM • 1138 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 8674 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29873 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 39232 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 69351 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 57790 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56183 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 100624 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36611 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41833 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
78%
753mm
Popular news
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 20025 views
Trump ordered to cease diplomatic contacts with Venezuela: detailsOctober 7, 03:25 AM • 4774 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 25778 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 20291 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 12766 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29873 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 51128 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 60528 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 100624 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 200433 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mykola Tyshchenko
Olena Sosedka
Joe Biden
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 2814 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 22993 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 76050 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 71692 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 146721 views
Actual
Nord Stream
Facebook
Spotify
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury

European Parliament approves simplified visa-free suspension: what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

The European Parliament has voted for a more flexible mechanism to suspend visa-free travel to the EU, including hybrid threats and 'golden passports' as grounds. The legislation, unofficially agreed upon earlier, was approved by 518 votes in favor and will enter into force after official adoption by the EU Council.

European Parliament approves simplified visa-free suspension: what it entails

The European Parliament has voted for a more flexible mechanism to suspend visa-free travel in the EU, including hybrid threats and "golden passports", human rights violations and non-compliance with decisions of international courts as grounds, the European institution announced on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The European Parliament has supported legislation that simplifies the cancellation of the right to visa-free travel in the EU for countries that pose a security threat or violate human rights," the statement said.

During a vote on Tuesday, MEPs, as stated, approved a reform of the EU visa suspension mechanism for 61 countries whose citizens can currently enter the Schengen area without a visa for short-term periods of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

The legislation, already informally agreed upon by parliamentary negotiators and members of the EU Council, was approved in plenary with 518 votes in favor, 96 against, and 24 abstentions.

This mechanism allows the European Commission to reinstate a visa regime for a specific country if there are security concerns – initially temporarily, pending investigation and dialogue, and then permanently if the problems persist. Grounds include threats to internal security (including an increase in serious crimes committed by citizens of the country concerned), as well as a significant increase in the number of rejected asylum applications, refusals of entry, or the number of overstayed visas.

New grounds for suspending visa-free travel

The reform, as reported, adds new grounds for suspending visa-free travel, namely:

  • hybrid threats (e.g., state-sponsored instrumentalization of migrants);
    • investor citizenship programs (or "golden passports") that raise security concerns;
      • non-compliance with EU visa policy;
        • violations of the UN Charter, international human rights law, or humanitarian law;
          • non-compliance with decisions of international courts.

            These additions, as stated, equate the grounds for suspension with the grounds for granting visa-free travel and are aimed at creating a deterrent effect. Existing grounds, including security concerns and lack of cooperation on readmission issues, will be retained, it is noted.

            What about officials from third countries

            "To deter third-country governments from violating the terms of short-stay visa-free agreements, the legislation will give the EU greater flexibility in suspending visa-free travel for public officials who may be responsible for human rights violations or other abuses committed by the government," the European Parliament noted.

            With the reform, the threshold for assessing a "significant" increase in the number of people staying in the country without permission, or the number of serious criminal offenses, will reportedly be set at 30%. The threshold for calculating a low rate of asylum application approval will be set at 20%. In justified cases, the European Commission will also be able to deviate from these thresholds.

            What's next

            The legislation still needs to be formally adopted by the EU Council. It will enter into force 20 days after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

            How the system will work

            Under the new rules, the European Commission (at the proposal of an interested Member State or on its own initiative, and taking into account information received from any EU institution) may initiate the process of suspending visa-free travel for citizens of third countries to the Schengen area, initially temporarily, and then, if the problems are not resolved, permanently. To date, as reported, visa-free travel has been revoked only once – in the case of Vanuatu.

            Julia Shramko

            PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
            European Parliament
            Council of the European Union
            European Commission
            United Nations