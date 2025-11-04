European Commission: wartime restrictions in Ukraine remain balanced

ukenru
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 2058 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 4924 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 7394 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
03:06 PM • 13126 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 25634 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 25226 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18232 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 17762 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15134 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 21046 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
1000 hryvnias of winter support: the government revealed details of the programNovember 4, 08:57 AM • 8026 views
In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 4, 09:03 AM • 9552 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhotoNovember 4, 10:24 AM • 13585 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 22444 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 18815 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 25588 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 19184 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 25198 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 48269 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 45483 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Andrzej Duda
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Israel
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 3858 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 22713 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 34988 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 30640 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 34709 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
TikTok

European Commission: wartime restrictions in Ukraine remain balanced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

The European Commission, in its report on Ukraine's European integration progress, acknowledged that wartime restrictions are proportionate. Taras Kachka emphasized that Ukraine maintains an appropriate level of democracy.

European Commission: wartime restrictions in Ukraine remain balanced

The European Commission, in its report on Ukraine's European integration progress, recognized that the restrictions imposed due to martial law are proportionate and do not exceed the necessary level. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka during a briefing with EU Ambassador Katarína Maternová, as reported by UNN.

Details

Taras Kachka emphasized that martial law inevitably affects the functioning of democratic institutions and constitutional freedoms. At the same time, according to him, the European Commission noted in its report that the restrictions imposed by Ukraine remain balanced.

This means that Ukraine maintains an appropriate level of democracy, openness, and freedom of speech, and in the work of democratic institutions. And this is important for us because we maintain the democratic nature of our society and hope to restore it after the war ends.

- said the Deputy Prime Minister.

The report states that the functioning of democratic institutions in Ukraine is generally stable, despite the restrictions related to martial law.

"Although its application (of the martial law) has so far been generally proportionate, it is important to ensure that such powers are not used in ways that could jeopardize the positive reform agenda," the document says.

The document also states that Ukraine should constantly review the appropriateness of restrictions and lift those that become unnecessary, as well as "develop a strategy for the rapid restoration of all restricted rights and freedoms as soon as security circumstances permit."

Recall

President Zelenskyy and government officials reacted to the European Commission's report, calling it the best assessment result to date. Ukraine is confidently moving towards EU membership and is ready to open negotiation clusters.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine