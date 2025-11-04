European Commission: wartime restrictions in Ukraine remain balanced

The European Commission, in its report on Ukraine's European integration progress, recognized that the restrictions imposed due to martial law are proportionate and do not exceed the necessary level. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka during a briefing with EU Ambassador Katarína Maternová, as reported by UNN.

Details

Taras Kachka emphasized that martial law inevitably affects the functioning of democratic institutions and constitutional freedoms. At the same time, according to him, the European Commission noted in its report that the restrictions imposed by Ukraine remain balanced.

This means that Ukraine maintains an appropriate level of democracy, openness, and freedom of speech, and in the work of democratic institutions. And this is important for us because we maintain the democratic nature of our society and hope to restore it after the war ends. - said the Deputy Prime Minister.

The report states that the functioning of democratic institutions in Ukraine is generally stable, despite the restrictions related to martial law.

"Although its application (of the martial law) has so far been generally proportionate, it is important to ensure that such powers are not used in ways that could jeopardize the positive reform agenda," the document says.

The document also states that Ukraine should constantly review the appropriateness of restrictions and lift those that become unnecessary, as well as "develop a strategy for the rapid restoration of all restricted rights and freedoms as soon as security circumstances permit."

Recall

President Zelenskyy and government officials reacted to the European Commission's report, calling it the best assessment result to date. Ukraine is confidently moving towards EU membership and is ready to open negotiation clusters.