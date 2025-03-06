Europe must find a way to "reconcile" the USA and Ukraine - Czech Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Jan Lipavský stated the need to involve the USA in discussions on European security. According to the Czech Foreign Minister, Europe must be ready to replace US support for Ukraine with its own resources.
Europe must engage the United States in discussions on security and help find a way to "reconcile" Washington with Ukraine after the cessation of U.S. military aid to Kyiv. This was stated by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, reports UNN citing Reuters.
Details
According to the politician, Europe must also focus on being ready to replace U.S. support for Ukraine and European security with its own resources.
We need to continue engaging with the U.S. in discussions about European security, and we need to find a way, perhaps, to bring Ukraine and the U.S. closer together. We should not write off the U.S., certainly not. But this is the reality, and we must do what we can
He also noted that Ukraine must be at the negotiating table for establishing a "just and lasting peace."
"The main interest of the Czech Republic and, I hope, the majority of European countries is to ensure that we stop Russian imperialism, that we protect the principles according to which borders are not changed by brute force," emphasized the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry.
Reminder
Recently, Czech President Petr Pavel called for the creation of a broad international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine. He emphasized that peace on the aggressor's terms is capitulation and will encourage future invaders.
Czechs are less interested in Ukraine, but support pressure on Russia - poll24.01.25, 11:04 • 28201 view