Europe is not living in peace because of Russia’s war and attacks — Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that Europe is not at peace today, as it is facing a full-scale war in Ukraine and a growing" list of Russia's malicious hybrid attacks across the continent. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

In his speech at the 2026 International Westphalian Peace Prize ceremony, Rutte noted that, despite heavy losses, Russian dictator Putin showed no desire to end the war.

On the contrary, at the moment he is escalating it. And let us be frank: our own countries are targets. The list of Russia's malicious hybrid attacks across Europe is growing every day. Cyberattacks, sabotage, arson, airspace violations, drone incidents - the NATO chief said.

He also warned European leaders of a "long journey," as "Russia's well-oiled military machine will not rust anytime soon."

"Peace is unreliable. We do not know with certainty what tomorrow will bring. But we know that we will defend one another, and an attack on one is an attack on all. It is this creed and our unwavering determination to live by it that have preserved peace for more than 75 years," Rutte concluded.

We will remind you

The day before, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia does not currently pose a threat to the Alliance. He called the Kremlin's nuclear threats an attempt to divert attention from its failures in Ukraine.

"The message to Moscow is clear" - Rutte makes a new statement on NATO's support for Ukraine