Europe in an iron grip: China introduces new restrictions on rare earth metal exports from December 1

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
10:50 AM • 9622 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23703 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19558 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 19275 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 18047 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 15314 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 35955 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28518 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13214 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47678 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.6m/s
67%
742mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 11490 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 25657 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 21360 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideo10:32 AM • 9686 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 9496 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 9928 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 21583 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23710 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 35963 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhotoOctober 28, 07:00 AM • 28523 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volker Türk
Emmanuel Macron
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
India
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 3212 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 3266 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 25808 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 35956 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 36282 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
IPad Pro

Europe in an iron grip: China introduces new restrictions on rare earth metal exports from December 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

From December 1, China obliges companies to report on the further use of products containing more than 0.1% of Chinese raw materials. German companies need a license from Beijing to export goods manufactured using Chinese raw materials.

Europe in an iron grip: China introduces new restrictions on rare earth metal exports from December 1

China introduces new restrictions on rare earth exports: Beijing has obliged companies that produce products containing more than 0.1% of certain Chinese raw materials to provide detailed information to Chinese suppliers about their further use. Thus, if a German company wants to export a product manufactured in Germany using Chinese raw materials, from December 1, it will need a license from Beijing, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

According to the publication, companies that do not comply with the new rules face a suspension of supplies. But even those who carefully follow the new rules are not immune: the export permit is issued by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, and often delays the decision.

China warns Western companies against hoarding rare earths15.08.25, 11:38 • 28238 views

Europe, it seems, has nothing to respond to this now. BILD sent a list of questions on this topic to the German Ministry of Economy. A representative of the department stated that they are observing the "constant expansion of Chinese export restrictions" "with great concern." As the ministry admits, "dependence has been formed for a long time and cannot be eliminated in the short term."

Europe receives 98% of gallium, 95% of graphite and manganese, 81% of molybdenum, 77% of cobalt, most of lithium, titanium, vanadium and other rare metals necessary for high-tech production from China.

The US and China will resume trade talks focusing on the export of rare earth metals08.06.25, 22:50 • 4783 views

Threat to the military industry

Against this background, the Federal Union of German Defense Industry remains surprisingly unperturbed. Its CEO, Dr. Hans Christoph Atzpodien, sees no danger of supply disruption for his industry: "Absolutely not." According to him, given the "predictability" of the situation, one cannot speak of "dependence."

Dr. Amir-Said Hassabe, legal counsel and expert in international trade, strongly disagrees with this. He expects China to restrict supplies to EU military enterprises from December 1: "China fully controls how quickly, in what volume, and, most importantly, which [export] applications will be approved." The new rules, he said, are "a de facto enforceable export blockade with direct consequences for the defense industry."

Countering pressure from China and Russia: Europe's first rare-earth magnet factory opens in Estonia14.10.25, 13:11 • 2664 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
European Union
Europe
Germany
China