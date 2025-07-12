Europe doubts serious changes in Trump's position on the war in Ukraine - FT

Despite US President Donald Trump changing his rhetoric towards Russia and Vladimir Putin in recent days, there are doubts in Europe that this indicates the US administration now holds a pro-Ukrainian stance. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

Two high-ranking officials involved in negotiations between Washington and European partners stated: the rhetoric has changed, but the actions have not.

According to them, Western allies are still inclined to assume that Trump sees Putin as a partner in any settlement, and perceives Zelenskyy as the "main obstacle" to achieving a workable peace agreement.

"The change in tone causes some unnecessary excitement. But we don't see it translating into serious action," one official said.

Rachel Rizzo, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Europe Center, stated that Trump's new rhetoric is more related to his disappointment with Putin than to his sympathy for Zelenskyy or support for Ukraine.

Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations