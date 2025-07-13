EUR 232.7 million for recovery and compensation: results of the URC2025 conference

Following the URC2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference, held on July 10-11 in Rome, 4 joint statements were announced, 1 announcement of grant funding, and 1 approval for the allocation of funds totaling 232.7 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development signed an agreement on additional funding of 100 million euros for compensation for housing destroyed as a result of the war within the framework of the eRecovery program.

The following documents were also signed:

a grant agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Italian Republic for 32.5 million euros for the “Restoration and Preservation of Cultural Heritage of the Odesa Region” Program;

a grant agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Italian Republic for 6 million euros, for the “Restoration and Reconstruction of Irrigation Systems in Odesa Region” Program;

a financial agreement between Ukraine and the European Investment Bank for 134 million euros for the “Transport Network Restoration” Project. This concerns the restoration of critical transport infrastructure: roads, bridges, logistics hubs in regions with increased transport load. In particular, routes that provide access to medical, humanitarian, and administrative services in Ukrainian communities.

Additionally, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development signed a memorandum with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding insurance coverage of up to 100% for banks for export credits totaling up to 1.5 billion euros.

Recall

The European Commission announced a new financial support package for Ukraine totaling 2.3 billion euros – it includes grants and loan guarantees. As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted, these funds will be directed to support businesses, investments, urban reconstruction, energy security, and critical infrastructure.