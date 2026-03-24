EU secret documents at risk of leaking to the Kremlin via AfD, diplomats warn - Politico

The access of the Russia-friendly party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) to confidential EU documents raises fears that sensitive discussions are becoming known to Moscow, three EU diplomats and four German parliamentarians said, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

German parliamentarians, including those from the far-right AfD party, have access to a database containing thousands of EU files. Among them are confidential records of ambassadorial meetings where bloc diplomats discuss their countries' positions on geopolitical issues, such as plans to finance Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, the publication writes.

"The problem is that we have a party, the AfD, about which there are reasonable suspicions of leaking information to China or Russia," said Green Party MP Anton Hofreiter, chairman of the Bundestag's EU Affairs Committee.

These suspicions affect how delicate negotiations are conducted, as diplomats increasingly consider the risk of information leaks.

Last weekend, Budapest was accused in the media of transmitting information about confidential EU leaders' negotiations to Moscow, which the Hungarian foreign minister called "fake news." EU countries are already holding meetings in small groups due to fears that "not-so-loyal" countries might transmit confidential information to Putin's government, a European government official said.

EU excludes Hungary from sensitive talks over fears of 'leaks' to Russia - Politico

"We are taking all precautions in Brussels to protect confidential information and meetings," said one senior EU diplomat. But the access of Alternative for Germany MPs to confidential materials "leaves a huge 'Putin' hole in our security measures."

"We are all cautious about sharing confidential information in the 27-member state format," said another diplomat. "Whether it's because of [Hungarian leader Viktor] Orban or because of the German system... we don't freely share all information as we would in a circle of closest confidants at the negotiating table with 27 member states. This is the Hungarian factor, and this is the Alternative for Germany factor."

"The ambassador cannot guarantee that any confidential information he says in the Coreper format [EU ambassadors' format] will not go directly to the Russians or China," the diplomat continued.

The diplomats interviewed by the publication said they were unaware of any official discussions of these issues - "more at the water cooler," the same diplomat said, adding that many conversations about these issues take place on the sidelines of meetings, especially among countries in northwestern Europe.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party denies transmitting information from the system to Russia or China. "We do not comment on unsubstantiated accusations," a spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group said in response to a request for comment.

To be continued...