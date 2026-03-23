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EU excludes Hungary from sensitive talks over fears of 'leaks' to Russia - Politico

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The European Union is reducing the exchange of confidential data with Budapest due to the risk of leaks to the Kremlin. EU leaders are moving to meetings in narrow formats.

EU excludes Hungary from sensitive talks over fears of 'leaks' to Russia - Politico

The EU is restricting the flow of sensitive information to Hungary, and leaders are meeting in smaller groups amid warnings from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about long-standing suspicions that Viktor Orbán's government is sharing information with Russia, Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

"But there will be no official EU response to the new allegations due to the potential impact on Hungary's April 12 elections," according to five European diplomats and officials who said they were concerned about the risk of sensitive information leaking to the Kremlin from Budapest.

"The news that Orbán's people are informing Moscow about the EU Council meetings in all details should not surprise anyone," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who, as the publication writes, supported Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar in the elections, wrote on X on Sunday. "We have long had suspicions about this. This is one of the reasons why I only speak when it is absolutely necessary and only for as long as it is needed."

Tusk stated that Poland suspects Hungary of transferring EU data to Russia23.03.26, 01:14 • 6712 views

On Saturday, WP reported that Orbán's government had maintained close contacts with Moscow throughout the war in Ukraine, with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó using breaks during meetings with other member states to brief his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Szijjártó regularly reported to Lavrov during EU meetings - WP21.03.26, 20:41 • 11473 views

"Fears that Hungary would send information directly to Moscow have led to an increasing number of meeting formats with like-minded people instead of holding meetings with all 27 EU members," said one European official.

"Overall, less loyal member states are the main reason why most relevant European diplomacy now takes place in various smaller formats - E3, E4, E7, E8, Weimar, NB8, JEF, etc.," the official said.

Hungarian Minister for European Affairs János Bóka told the publication that the weekend reports were "fake news" designed as a "desperate reaction to [Orbán's party] Fidesz gaining momentum in the election campaign. But the Hungarian people will not be fooled."

For his part, Szijjártó dismissed the content of the Washington Post article and accused the media of making "conspiracy theories that are more absurd than anything seen before."

According to one diplomat, "more information may be hidden in light of the new accusations."

"There are arguments for classifying information and documents by the EU," the diplomat said.

Although using the "secret" classification "is not a panacea," it can "serve as a deterrent against leaks and the transfer of sensitive information to third parties. It would also make investigations more automated," he added.

Five diplomats said the news did not surprise them, but any official response would depend on whether Orbán is re-elected in April. Despite trailing Magyar's Tisza in the polls, the Hungarian prime minister told the publication on Friday that he "definitely" could secure another term.

"This undermines the trust, cooperation, and integrity of the European Union," a second diplomat said regarding the accusations. "It's a deplorable situation. If he remains after the elections, I think the EU needs to find ways to address this issue differently."

Another warned that whatever the EU and its leaders do, Orbán will use it to his advantage in the campaign. "I don't think anyone is eager to do anything that would add fuel to the fire before April 12," they said.

Despite broad agreement on the threat posed by Russia, a fourth diplomat noted that the content of discussions between leaders and foreign ministers is regularly covered in the press and often takes place in an unrestricted format, meaning leaders do not leave their phones outside to minimize the risk of surveillance. But the prospect of close cooperation between an EU government and a hostile state remains politically explosive.

"The fact that the Hungarian foreign minister, a close friend of [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov, reports to the Russians almost every minute from every EU meeting is outright treason," Magyar said at an election rally last weekend. "This man has betrayed not only his country but also Europe."

These accusations come as Orbán's foreign supporters head to Budapest to help him campaign in the final stages of the election. Polish President Karol Nawrocki – a political rival of Tusk – will attend events on Monday, and US Vice President J.D. Vance will arrive ahead of next month's vote, the publication writes.

Orbán refused to sign an agreement to provide Ukraine with a much-needed €90 billion loan at Friday's European Council meeting, drawing a strong reaction from other leaders.

"It would not be surprising if this turns out to be true," a fifth EU diplomat said regarding the accusations. "Hungary has long been Putin's ally in the EU and continues to sabotage European security. The blocked €90 billion is just the latest example of this trend."

Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico19.03.26, 16:52 • 32325 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
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Péter Szijjártó
The Washington Post
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