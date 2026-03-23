Tusk stated that Poland suspects Hungary of transferring EU data to Russia

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Warsaw had long suspected Hungary of transmitting information from EU Council meetings to Russia. He commented on a journalistic investigation that points to a possible data leak. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Hungarian officials may have regularly transmitted details of internal EU discussions to Moscow, particularly during breaks in meetings.

The news that Orbán's people are informing Moscow about EU Council meetings in full detail should not surprise anyone. We have long had suspicions about this – Tusk said. He added.

The Hungarian side rejected the accusations. Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated: "As always, fake news. You are lying to support the opposition."

Strained relations in the EU

The scandal exacerbates relations between Poland and Hungary, which are already strained due to Budapest's position on Russia and its blocking of aid to Ukraine.

The situation unfolds ahead of parliamentary elections in Hungary, where the opposition is increasing pressure on Viktor Orbán's government.

Sikorski criticized Nawrocki's visit to Orban due to ties with the Kremlin