EU prepares for multi-year energy crisis due to attacks on Qatar - Media

EU leaders are preparing for a prolonged energy crisis after Iranian strikes on Qatar, which disabled a key gas processing plant in Qatar. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

During the summit in Brussels, EU leaders expressed concern about the deteriorating economic situation and called for a "moratorium" on strikes on energy facilities as part of the US and Israeli war with Iran. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that the energy situation is serious.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said that if the situation is not resolved, it will negatively affect the rest of the world. In the event of a prolonged interruption of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the security of oil supplies to the EU will be reviewed, the summit participants said.

Special attention will be paid to the supply of diesel fuel and aviation fuel, on which the EU is most dependent - the publication says.

Recall

The leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Canada strongly condemned Iran's recent attacks on unarmed merchant ships in the Persian Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.