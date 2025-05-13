$41.550.04
First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch
05:20 AM • 13385 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 18888 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 30198 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 39183 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 45442 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 72933 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 75892 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 35371 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 31859 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 28342 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU may soften rules to stimulate arms companies - Euractiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

The European Commission is considering changes to sustainability rules to make it easier to attract private investment in the defense industry. This should stimulate arms production in Europe.

EU may soften rules to stimulate arms companies - Euractiv

The European Commission is considering revising the EU's "sustainability" rules to help defence companies secure private funding and attract money from investors, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

Details

This could stimulate arms manufacturers and other defence contractors, who accuse environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment criteria of missing out on large private investments amid broader EU efforts to ramp up arms production across Europe.

The European Commission is assessing "adjustments to the sustainability funding framework" as part of its efforts to stimulate funding for the sector, European Commission spokesman Thomas Reiner told Euractiv on Monday.

Reiner said the EU executive is laying the groundwork for its defence facilitation package - known as the Omnibus - to create "conditions for a rapid industrial build-up across Europe".

EU's €800 billion defense plan hit with tepid response - Euractiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen planned to raise the issue of access to finance on Monday during an event with European defence firms to mark the start of the EU Strategic Dialogue with Industry, according to an event document seen by Euractiv.

Easing ESG restrictions could free up private investment in industries such as ammunition manufacturing, and both defence ministers and the defence industry have repeatedly called on the EU to improve access to credit from banks and financial institutions.

In particular, they criticised the current taxonomy of "sustainability" investment in the bloc, which does not include arms manufacturers and does not encourage banks to lend to them. They called for defence companies to be reclassified as "do no harm" in accordance with the terms.

The European Commission, as indicated, has pledged to remove "obstacles related to access to finance, including ESG investments" for defence companies in a recent defence policy document, but provided few details.

EU leaders to back EIB funding for defense projects - Reuters

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has previously changed its investment practices to channel more funds into the arms industry. The EIB's criteria for dual-use products for civilian and military use, such as cybersecurity systems and drones, have been increasingly relaxed over the past year.

In March, the EIB called for simplification to ease private lending conditions for Europe's defence industry.

Following the EIB's lead, Europe's largest stock exchange, Euronext, has also announced that it will revise its mandate to provide defence companies with the best access to private investment opportunities.

Among ESG-focused investors, there is debate about whether defence companies can truly be considered within the realm of "sustainability" given concerns that they may contribute to deadly conflicts and serve undemocratic regimes, the publication writes.

The EU is considering redirecting €400 billion in regional aid to the defense industry - Euractiv

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
European Investment Bank
European Commission
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
