EU makes progress in trade talks with the US ahead of 'tariff deadline' - EU Commissioner

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
June 19, 05:11 PM • 16159 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 53157 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 69424 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 69327 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 76526 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 149765 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 69375 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 146935 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 229200 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94443 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news
Iran attacked Israel with a cluster missile for the first time - MediaJune 19, 02:47 PM • 7120 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 37966 views
Cynicism without limits: Russia sends bodies of its own soldiers to Ukraine along with fallen defendersJune 19, 02:57 PM • 6218 views
Mudryk received a positive result in doping sample "B" - MediaJune 19, 04:54 PM • 6530 views
The death of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasyuk in Odesa has been classified as murder by the police, and an investigation has been launchedJune 19, 06:13 PM • 6982 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 108278 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 121834 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 149765 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 178723 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 189331 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 38005 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 61815 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 184093 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 230974 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 224277 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

EU makes progress in trade talks with the US ahead of 'tariff deadline' - EU Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The European Union is making progress in trade negotiations with the United States on the eve of the deadline set by US President Donald Trump for the introduction of new customs duties on July 9. The bloc is ready to take measures to protect its economic interests in the absence of a mutually acceptable solution.

EU makes progress in trade talks with the US ahead of 'tariff deadline' - EU Commissioner

The European Union has made progress in trade negotiations with Washington ahead of US President Donald Trump's deadline for imposing new tariffs (July 9). This was stated by European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis, reports Bloomberg, citing UNN.

Details

According to him, the European Union continues intensive trade negotiations with the United States and "is making progress".

Our goal is to find a mutually acceptable solution and, in a sense, to de-escalate this trade tension

- Dombrovskis said after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

At the same time, he warned that the EU "is ready to take measures to protect our economic interests and our businesses if we cannot find this solution".

"Responding to a question on whether the EU had resigned itself to Trump retaining the 10% baseline tariff, he said that the so-called "reciprocal tariffs" are "speculative assumptions that do not reflect the current state of negotiations", the article states.

The EU is preparing a lawsuit with the WTO and retaliatory measures against the US because of duties: it can affect bourbon and wine08.05.25, 16:59 • 7002 views

Context

The EU faces the threat of a 50% tax on almost all its exports to the US after July 9.

In turn, Brussels approved tariffs on US goods worth 21 billion euros. They target politically sensitive American states and include products such as soybeans from Louisiana, home to House Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as agricultural products, poultry, and motorcycles.

The bloc is also preparing an additional list of tariffs on US products worth 95 billion euros in response to Trump's so-called reciprocal duties and auto tariffs. They will target industrial goods, including Boeing Co. aircraft, American-made cars, and bourbon.

The European Union proposes zero tariffs on industrial goods to the United States07.04.25, 17:36 • 179652 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9