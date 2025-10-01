EU leaders discussed common defense and the future of Ukraine

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
05:49 PM • 11525 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
05:21 PM • 14559 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 24080 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM • 19975 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 35736 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 23494 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 21747 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54410 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41293 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32140 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.5m/s
89%
757mm
Popular news
Parliamentary Committee proposes to increase the subsistence minimum to UAH 8196 in 2026October 1, 10:32 AM • 14865 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 31013 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 26309 views
A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to rename the "kopek" to "shah"October 1, 01:06 PM • 5960 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 23580 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 24093 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 23647 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 35748 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 26375 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 31081 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Yermak
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Odesa
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 35820 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 45210 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 28978 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 32212 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 42078 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander

EU leaders discussed common defense and the future of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

EU leaders at an informal summit discussed common defense, frozen Russian assets, and Ukraine's accession to the EU. Meetings of defense ministers and EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas will become more frequent.

EU leaders discussed common defense and the future of Ukraine

EU leaders at an informal summit discussed in detail how the bloc will act on common defense issues. An EU official told Politico, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, although the countries essentially approved the European Commission's proposals, they insisted on having a clear say in the future — which is why meetings between the bloc's 27 defense ministers and EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas will take place more frequently in the future, the official added.

The question of what to do with frozen Russian assets and Ukraine's EU accession process were also part of today's talks.

Addendum

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Costa held trilateral talks. Ukraine and pan-European defense capabilities were discussed.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
António Costa
Mette Frederiksen
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
European Council
European Union
Denmark
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine