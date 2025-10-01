EU leaders discussed common defense and the future of Ukraine

EU leaders at an informal summit discussed in detail how the bloc will act on common defense issues. An EU official told Politico, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, although the countries essentially approved the European Commission's proposals, they insisted on having a clear say in the future — which is why meetings between the bloc's 27 defense ministers and EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas will take place more frequently in the future, the official added.

The question of what to do with frozen Russian assets and Ukraine's EU accession process were also part of today's talks.

Addendum

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Costa held trilateral talks. Ukraine and pan-European defense capabilities were discussed.