The European Union is considering restoring import quotas on several agricultural products from Ukraine. Such a decision could put an end to trade assistance for the war-torn country. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing documents from the European Commission, reports UNN.

The European Commission plans to restore restrictions on the purchase of Ukrainian wheat, corn, barley, poultry, eggs and other products from June to December of this year.

Trade restrictions were temporarily lifted in 2022 to support Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion, as agricultural exports are critical to the country's economy. The suspension of previously established tariff quotas is valid until June 5 of this year, according to the draft decree. And the restored quotas, which will again limit Ukrainian imports, should enter into force as early as June 6.

Easing trade with the EU has helped Ukrainian farmers maintain their businesses despite enormous difficulties, including the temporary loss of a major export route through the Black Sea, the occupation and mining of land, and production difficulties caused by military mobilization and the effects of climate change.

However, the sharp increase in exports of relatively cheap Ukrainian goods to the EU market has met with resistance from local farmers in countries such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

In turn, this provoked a political confrontation over protectionist measures between neighboring countries, some of which, such as Poland, were previously strong allies of Ukraine.

Before the presidential elections on Sunday, Warsaw asked the European Commission to "postpone the extremely unpopular trade negotiations with Kyiv in order to minimize the chances of nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki," diplomats said.

A European Commission representative confirmed that the post-war agreements will not be renewed, "because we are currently working on a revision" of the free trade agreement between the EU and Ukraine.

Ukrainian plant varieties meet EU standards, which opens up new opportunities for export. The institutes of the National Academy of Sciences have created more than 350 varieties, and hemp varieties are already grown in the EU and Canada.