## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

EU is considering restoring quotas for Ukraine on agricultural products - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

The European Union is considering restoring quotas on imports of Ukrainian wheat, corn, barley, poultry and eggs from June to December. The restrictions were lifted in 2022 to support Ukraine.

EU is considering restoring quotas for Ukraine on agricultural products - Bloomberg

The European Union is considering restoring import quotas on several agricultural products from Ukraine. Such a decision could put an end to trade assistance for the war-torn country. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing documents from the European Commission, reports UNN.

Details

The European Commission plans to restore restrictions on the purchase of Ukrainian wheat, corn, barley, poultry, eggs and other products from June to December of this year.

Trade restrictions were temporarily lifted in 2022 to support Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion, as agricultural exports are critical to the country's economy. The suspension of previously established tariff quotas is valid until June 5 of this year, according to the draft decree. And the restored quotas, which will again limit Ukrainian imports, should enter into force as early as June 6.

Easing trade with the EU has helped Ukrainian farmers maintain their businesses despite enormous difficulties, including the temporary loss of a major export route through the Black Sea, the occupation and mining of land, and production difficulties caused by military mobilization and the effects of climate change.

However, the sharp increase in exports of relatively cheap Ukrainian goods to the EU market has met with resistance from local farmers in countries such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

In turn, this provoked a political confrontation over protectionist measures between neighboring countries, some of which, such as Poland, were previously strong allies of Ukraine.

Addition

Before the presidential elections on Sunday, Warsaw asked the European Commission to "postpone the extremely unpopular trade negotiations with Kyiv in order to minimize the chances of nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki," diplomats said.

A European Commission representative confirmed that the post-war agreements will not be renewed, "because we are currently working on a revision" of the free trade agreement between the EU and Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian plant varieties meet EU standards, which opens up new opportunities for export. The institutes of the National Academy of Sciences have created more than 350 varieties, and hemp varieties are already grown in the EU and Canada.

Liliia Naboka

