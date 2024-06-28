EU imposes sanctions on one of the largest Russian transportation companies
The EU has imposed sanctions on Russia's largest container shipping operator, Transcontainer, and its CEO over illegal arms trade with North Korea and the supply of ammunition to the Russian military.
The European Union has imposed sanctions on the largest container shipping operator, Transcontainer, over Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The company's CEO, Mikhail Konkersev, was also subject to restrictions. This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the official EU journal, UNN reports .
It is noted that the reason for the EU sanctions is the illegal arms trade with the DPRK. In particular, the operator's cargo containers were spotted on their way to the North Korean port of Rajin.
In addition, according to the European Union, Transcontainer supplied ammunition to the Russian army's weapons depot in Tikhoretsk, about 400 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
Sanctions have been imposed against the Russian financial services firm Titul and its head Dmitry Beloglazov. In Russia, he is also known as the owner of the stationery brand and founder of Erich Krause.
The list also includes Iliadis and Rasperia Trading Limited.
According to the EU official journal, Rasperia owns shares in the European company Strabag SE. These shares were frozen because Rasperia was controlled by Oleg Deripaska. The document suggests that Deripaska, who is on the EU sanctions list, coordinated a complex evasion scheme with Beloglazov to sell the frozen Strabag shares.
"Titul created a subsidiary called Iliadis, the publication says. Later, the subsidiary acquired Deripaska's stake in Rasperia, and thus the frozen Strabag shares. Thus, Deripaska received an equivalent benefit from the sale of Rasperia, the document says.
