Zelenskyy extends sanctions against 390 Russian oligarchs: Firtash and Deripaska on the list

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended sanctions against 390 oligarchs linked to Russia. In particular, the sanctions list includes Dmitry Firtash and Oleg Deripaska. UNN reports this with reference to Decree No. 376/2024, which is published on the website of the Presidential Office.

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of June 24, , 2024 "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)"," the Presidential Decree reads

Sanctions against Russian oligarchs were extended for 5 and 10 years.

Sanctions restrictions against 366 companies were also extended.

The control over the implementation of the NSDC decision enacted by this decree is entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

According to the NSDC decision, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine should inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America and other states about the imposition of sanctions and raise the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

In addition, according to another Presidential Decree No. 377/2024, the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to apply personal economic and other restrictive measures to three Russian citizens and one legal entity was put into effect.