EU hopes to adopt the 17th package of sanctions against Russia in May — Kallas

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

EU hopes to adopt the 17th package of sanctions against Russia in May — Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

The European Union intends to adopt the 17th package of sanctions against Russia in May. Kaya Kallas stressed the need to increase pressure on the Kremlin.

EU hopes to adopt the 17th package of sanctions against Russia in May — Kallas

The European Union hopes to adopt a new, 17th package of sanctions against Russia this month. This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Kaya Kallas, during a press conference, emphasizing the need to increase pressure on the Kremlin, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

Russia shows no interest in peace. While Ukraine declared and agreed to an unconditional ceasefire more than two months ago. Therefore, there can be only one answer - we must force Russia to want peace as well. This means that we need to increase pressure on Russia, as well as strengthen Ukraine so that it can defend itself. Therefore, this week we proposed a 17th package of sanctions and hope that the EU Foreign Affairs Council will adopt it this month.

- said Kallas.

Recall

Earlier, Kallas stated that she hopes that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia will be adopted at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine
