EU hopes to adopt the 17th package of sanctions against Russia in May — Kallas

The European Union hopes to adopt a new, 17th package of sanctions against Russia this month. This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Kaya Kallas, during a press conference, emphasizing the need to increase pressure on the Kremlin, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

Russia shows no interest in peace. While Ukraine declared and agreed to an unconditional ceasefire more than two months ago. Therefore, there can be only one answer - we must force Russia to want peace as well. This means that we need to increase pressure on Russia, as well as strengthen Ukraine so that it can defend itself. Therefore, this week we proposed a 17th package of sanctions and hope that the EU Foreign Affairs Council will adopt it this month. - said Kallas.

