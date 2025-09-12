$41.310.10
EU extends sanctions against Russia for another six months, one individual excluded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

The EU Council has extended sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity until March 15, 2026. The restrictions include a travel ban and asset freezes for over 2,500 targeted individuals and entities.

EU extends sanctions against Russia for another six months, one individual excluded

The EU Council has decided to extend sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity until March 15, 2026. These include a travel ban, asset freezes, and economic restrictions for over 2,500 targets in response to Russia's aggression. This was reported by UNN with reference to the European Council.

Today, the Council decided to extend the restrictive measures targeting individuals responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until March 15, 2026.

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the current restrictive measures include "a ban on entry into or transit through the EU for individuals, asset freezes, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to listed individuals and entities."

EU Court denies Yanukovych and Abramovich exclusion from sanctions list10.09.25, 17:35 • 3124 views

The sanctions will continue to apply to over 2,500 individuals and entities, which are a response to Russia's ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

- the Council added.

In the context of the sanctions review, the EU Council also decided not to extend the listings of one individual and to remove one deceased person.

Svyrydenko discussed with the British Foreign Secretary strengthening economic pressure on Russia12.09.25, 20:01 • 2018 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Council of the European Union
Ukraine