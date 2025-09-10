EU Court denies Yanukovych and Abramovich exclusion from sanctions list

The European Union Court refused to lift sanctions against former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and Russian businessman Roman Abramovich. This was reported by Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, on X, writes UNN.

Another big win for EU sanctions against Russia today at the European Court (EC): appeals by Viktor Yanukovych and Roman Abramovich to be removed from the sanctions list were rejected. - Jozwiak reported.

For reference

Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr have been included in the EU sanctions list since 2014 based on a criminal case initiated by the Ukrainian authorities for embezzlement of state funds on a particularly large scale. A regime of asset freezing in the EU has been applied to them to facilitate the return of funds to the Ukrainian state, should the accusations be confirmed. The EU renews sanctions annually.