EU Court denies Yanukovych and Abramovich exclusion from sanctions list

Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
01:48 PM • 8544 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 11453 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
12:25 PM • 15011 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 18562 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
10:41 AM • 45632 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 66094 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
September 10, 08:33 AM • 54316 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 32491 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 36813 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one wounded
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in Poland
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one word
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:48 PM • 8534 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
10:41 AM • 45631 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 31923 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 66091 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 08:33 AM • 54314 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Financial Times
TikTok
Mi-8
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
EU Court denies Yanukovych and Abramovich exclusion from sanctions list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

The European Union Court of Justice has rejected appeals by Viktor Yanukovych and Roman Abramovich to be removed from the EU sanctions list. Yanukovych has been under sanctions since 2014 for embezzlement of state funds.

EU Court denies Yanukovych and Abramovich exclusion from sanctions list

The European Union Court refused to lift sanctions against former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and Russian businessman Roman Abramovich. This was reported by Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, on X, writes UNN.

Another big win for EU sanctions against Russia today at the European Court (EC): appeals by Viktor Yanukovych and Roman Abramovich to be removed from the sanctions list were rejected.

- Jozwiak reported.

Zelenskyy enacts new sanctions: targeting former politicians from Yanukovych era

For reference

Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr have been included in the EU sanctions list since 2014 based on a criminal case initiated by the Ukrainian authorities for embezzlement of state funds on a particularly large scale. A regime of asset freezing in the EU has been applied to them to facilitate the return of funds to the Ukrainian state, should the accusations be confirmed. The EU renews sanctions annually.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Radio Liberty
Ukraine