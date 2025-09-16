EU Council adopted recommendations for Ukrainians on exiting temporary protection: what you need to know

The EU Council has adopted recommendations that will help Ukrainians gradually exit temporary protection, transition to other types of residence permits, and receive support for return and reintegration in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the European Council.

Today, the Council agreed on common recommendations for displaced Ukrainians to ensure sustainable return and reintegration in Ukraine when conditions permit, as well as a gradual transition to other residence statuses for those eligible. The recommendation also includes measures... monitoring and information exchange between member states and Ukraine - the post says.

Transition to other legal residence statuses

Member States should provide displaced Ukrainians with national residence permits based on employment, study, education, or family circumstances, provided certain criteria are met. In addition, persons enjoying temporary protection should be able to apply for other statuses under EU law, for example for highly qualified workers. However, simultaneous enjoyment of temporary protection and EU statuses is not possible.

Support for reintegration and voluntary return

Many Ukrainians who have fled the war need support to be able to return to Ukraine and reintegrate into Ukrainian society. Member States can help them by allowing familiarization visits to Ukraine. The conditions for these familiarization visits should be agreed upon between EU countries.

Member States should also provide for voluntary return programs, valid for a limited period of time, and agree on the terms of these programs with the Ukrainian authorities and other Member States. They should also extend temporary protection rights (e.g., related to housing, healthcare, and education) to persons registered in voluntary return programs - the Council notes.

Information for displaced persons

Member States should provide displaced Ukrainians with information about the possibility of obtaining another legal status and its benefits, as well as support for returning to Ukraine. To this end, EU countries should create information systems and conduct voluntary return campaigns. In addition, so-called Unity Centers can be introduced, funded by EU programs and serving as contact points for Ukrainians, helping with documents and providing advice on employment both in Ukraine and in the host country.

The recommendation, which is a guide for EU member states, will enter into force after its adoption.

Context

Since March 2022, the EU has granted temporary protection to over 4 million displaced Ukrainians, which will be valid until March 4, 2027, for those who cannot return due to the war. This system reduces the burden on national asylum services, as applications do not need to be submitted individually. Today's adopted recommendation coordinates the transitional period and the end of temporary protection, ensuring shared responsibility of member states.

