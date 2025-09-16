Deferment for homeowners who have sheltered IDPs: a bill registered in the Rada

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
10:17 AM • 5714 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 13358 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 10171 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 15744 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 19024 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 12961 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 27071 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22821 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 57503 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 66935 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.8m/s
30%
752mm
Popular news
Sweden plans record 2.4 billion euro increase in defense budgetSeptember 16, 01:54 AM • 5742 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 14936 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM • 8910 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 16947 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 21768 views
Publications
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 13385 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 15769 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 19046 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 27084 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 34800 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 40215 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 39758 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 44762 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 50245 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 100151 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
BM-30 Smerch
SWIFT
The New York Times

Deferment for homeowners who have sheltered IDPs: a bill registered in the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Bill No. 14037 grants a deferment from mobilization to homeowners who gratuitously accommodate two or more IDPs. To obtain a deferment, the fact of IDP residence must be formalized by a notarized agreement.

Deferment for homeowners who have sheltered IDPs: a bill registered in the Rada

People's Deputy Heorhiy Mazurashu registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for a deferment for homeowners who provide their housing for permanent or temporary residence to two or more citizens of Ukraine with the status of internally displaced persons. This is reported by UNN with reference to bill No. 14037.

Details

According to the bill, conscripts who provide housing free of charge for permanent or temporary residence to two or more citizens of Ukraine with the status of internally displaced persons may be entitled to a deferment.

The fact of IDP residence in the housing must be formalized by a notary agreement. IDPs must confirm their status monthly if there is no agreement.

It is also proposed to establish that if a conscript has documents (copies of documents) confirming the right to a deferment from military service during mobilization, it is prohibited to take measures to formalize the conscription of such a citizen for military service (detention in a territorial recruitment and social support center, undergoing a military medical commission, etc.).

If authorized representatives of the TCC and SP, when processing a deferment, believe that the documents submitted by conscripts do not contain sufficient grounds for granting a deferment, the citizen is informed in writing, with an explanation of the reasons for refusing to process the deferment and an exhaustive list of documents that must be submitted to process the corresponding deferment.

Recall

A new deferment for another category of the population has appeared in the "Reserve+" mobile application. This refers to scientific, scientific-pedagogical, and pedagogical workers of higher, professional pre-higher, vocational education institutions, scientific institutions, and organizations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
charity
Verkhovna Rada