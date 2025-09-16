Deferment for homeowners who have sheltered IDPs: a bill registered in the Rada

People's Deputy Heorhiy Mazurashu registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for a deferment for homeowners who provide their housing for permanent or temporary residence to two or more citizens of Ukraine with the status of internally displaced persons. This is reported by UNN with reference to bill No. 14037.

Details

According to the bill, conscripts who provide housing free of charge for permanent or temporary residence to two or more citizens of Ukraine with the status of internally displaced persons may be entitled to a deferment.

The fact of IDP residence in the housing must be formalized by a notary agreement. IDPs must confirm their status monthly if there is no agreement.

It is also proposed to establish that if a conscript has documents (copies of documents) confirming the right to a deferment from military service during mobilization, it is prohibited to take measures to formalize the conscription of such a citizen for military service (detention in a territorial recruitment and social support center, undergoing a military medical commission, etc.).

If authorized representatives of the TCC and SP, when processing a deferment, believe that the documents submitted by conscripts do not contain sufficient grounds for granting a deferment, the citizen is informed in writing, with an explanation of the reasons for refusing to process the deferment and an exhaustive list of documents that must be submitted to process the corresponding deferment.

Recall

A new deferment for another category of the population has appeared in the "Reserve+" mobile application. This refers to scientific, scientific-pedagogical, and pedagogical workers of higher, professional pre-higher, vocational education institutions, scientific institutions, and organizations.