EU calls upcoming presidential elections in belarus sham

The head of the European Union's diplomatic service, Kaja Kallas, spoke about the presidential election in belarus, pointing out that it was a sham. This was reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

The main contender for the post remains lukashenko, who has been ruling the country for almost three decades. Four lesser-known candidates are also running, but the outcome, according to Callas, is already predictable.

The politician emphasized that such elections are a direct violation of democratic principles. lukashenko, according to her, is only consolidating his stay in power, which has long lost international trust.

Recall

The Central Election Commission of belarus has registered 5 candidates for the presidential election to be held on January 26, 2025. Western countries have already announced that they will not recognize the results of the upcoming elections due to the undemocratic nature of the process.

