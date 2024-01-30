EU calls for urgent audit of UNRWA after accusations of cooperation with Hamas

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

EU calls for urgent audit of UNRWA after accusations of cooperation with Hamas

EU calls for urgent audit of UNRWA after accusations of cooperation with Hamas

Kyiv  •  UNN

The EU is calling for an urgent audit of UNRWA after Israeli accusations that agency staff participated in a Hamas attack. Brussels also plans to review the Agency's funding.

Following the Israeli authorities' statements about the participation of a number of UNRWA employees in the Hamas attack on October 7, the European Union intends to review the agency's funding. This was stated by the EC representative Eric Mamer, reports UNN.

Details

The European Union has demanded an urgent audit of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) following Israeli allegations that some of its staff members participated in the Hamas attack.

WSJ: Israel destroys 20% of Hamas tunnels under Gaza Strip29.01.24, 04:47 • 29628 views

The audit should be conducted under the guidance of experts appointed by the European Commission (EC) and in parallel with the UN investigation into these allegations, said Eric Mamer. In addition, Brussels plans to reconsider the issue of funding the agency.

Meanwhile, Uwe Becker, the Hessian state commissioner for combating anti-Semitism, called for the dissolution of the UN Middle East Agency.

UNRWA is not an organization that helps Palestinians, but an organization that helps Palestinian terror. No other UN organization stands in the way of peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians as much as this agency, which transmits hatred of Israel from one generation of Palestinian children to the next and is personally linked to Hamas

- KNA quoted Becker as saying.

He called for the transfer of UNRWA's humanitarian tasks to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Recall

Following Israel's claims that 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, ten countries, including the main donors - the United States and Germany, have already suspended funding for the agency. They also include Australia, Canada, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The UN is currently conducting an investigation into Israel's accusations.

International Court of Justice orders Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza26.01.24, 15:11 • 20748 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising