EU approves sanctions against three GRU officers for cyberattacks on Estonia - media

EU foreign ministers have approved sanctions against three Russian GRU officers for cyberattacks on Estonia, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

As noted by the publication "Present Time", citing data from the investigative project "Sistema", these are EU sanctions under the mechanism of countering cyberattacks. The sanctions, as indicated, concern three Russian citizens wanted for cyberattacks on Estonian computer systems in 2020.

According to the draft document, the sanctions reportedly apply to: Nikolay Aleksandrovich Korchagin (born in 1997); Vitaliy Shevchenko (born in 1997); Yuriy Fedorovich Denisov (born in 1980).

"All three are officers of the 29155th military unit of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU). They are accused of participating in attacks on Estonia's critical infrastructure, illegal access to computer systems and theft of confidential data," the newspaper writes.

According to the EU, these cyberattacks were of an intelligence nature and jeopardized the security of the country and its allies.

