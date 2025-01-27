EU approves sanctions against three GRU officers for cyberattacks on Estonia - media

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 54363 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 81898 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105097 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108236 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127333 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103062 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132339 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103681 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113378 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116958 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100935 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 37197 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115587 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 42934 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110079 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 54363 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127333 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132339 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164629 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154533 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 12690 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 17896 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110079 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115587 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139288 views
EU approves sanctions against three GRU officers for cyberattacks on Estonia - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27665 views

EU foreign ministers approve sanctions against three Russian GRU officers for cyberattacks on Estonia in 2020.

EU foreign ministers have approved sanctions against three Russian GRU officers for cyberattacks on Estonia, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"EU foreign ministers have approved sanctions against 3 Russian GRU officers for cyberattacks on Estonia," Jozwiak said.

As noted by the publication "Present Time", citing data from the investigative project "Sistema", these are EU sanctions under the mechanism of countering cyberattacks. The sanctions, as indicated, concern three Russian citizens wanted for cyberattacks on Estonian computer systems in 2020.

According to the draft document, the sanctions reportedly apply to: Nikolay Aleksandrovich Korchagin (born in 1997); Vitaliy Shevchenko (born in 1997); Yuriy Fedorovich Denisov (born in 1980).

"All three are officers of the 29155th military unit of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU). They are accused of participating in attacks on Estonia's critical infrastructure, illegal access to computer systems and theft of confidential data," the newspaper writes.

According to the EU, these cyberattacks were of an intelligence nature and jeopardized the security of the country and its allies.

EU agreed to extend sanctions against Russia - Callas27.01.25, 13:32 • 105228 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsTechnologies
european-unionEuropean Union
estoniaEstonia

