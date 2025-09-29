EU announces housing plan to combat speculation and short-term rentals

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
01:55 PM • 1084 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11169 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:40 AM • 10500 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 17311 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 13373 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 18762 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 11971 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 27755 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48470 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70002 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.8m/s
63%
755mm
Popular news
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 15969 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24670 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18475 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 15962 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11539 views
Publications
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11169 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 17311 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 16033 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 18547 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 75061 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Germany
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 594 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 11613 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 24750 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 28296 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 37818 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Instagram
E-6 Mercury

EU announces housing plan to combat speculation and short-term rentals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

European Commissioner Dan Jørgensen announced Brussels' upcoming plan to combat the housing crisis, which will include limiting speculation in the real estate market. The plan envisages a review of state aid rules and measures regarding short-term rentals.

EU announces housing plan to combat speculation and short-term rentals

Brussels' upcoming plan to combat the housing crisis in the EU will include measures to curb speculation in the real estate market, announced European Commissioner for Housing Dan Jørgensen on Monday, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

"There is no room in Europe for self-serving speculation on such a basic need as our housing," the EU Commissioner said at a high-level conference on housing affordability in Copenhagen, emphasizing the need to combat the "financialization" of the EU housing stock.

According to Eurostat, housing prices in the EU have increased by almost 60% since 2010, and rental costs by almost 30%. Experts attribute this jump to a sharp slowdown in public housing construction and a noticeable increase in speculative practices in urban areas, where the amount of affordable housing has decreased.

Jørgensen confirmed that the EU's first-ever plan to combat the crisis, which is expected to be presented later this year, will include a review of state aid rules, allowing EU member state governments to use public funds to build housing for middle-class Europeans who are priced out of the market.

Since public funds alone will not be enough, the European Commissioner explained that these funds will need to be combined with private investments. Emphasizing that such investments must "balance stable profitability with social responsibility," he said that the European Commission is working with the European Investment Bank and other financial institutions to ensure that housing built under public-private schemes is truly affordable.

In addition to measures aimed at reducing Byzantine EU and national rules that delay the construction of new homes, Jørgensen announced that the plan will also target short-term rentals.

The conversion of residential properties into tourist apartments is considered one of the main factors driving price increases, and authorities are going to completely ban such properties in places like Barcelona. The European Commissioner promised to address this "complex" issue "decisively but fairly."

Due to water shortages, overcrowded streets, and rising housing prices, southern Europeans protest against tourists28.08.24, 11:45 • 13247 views

"This crisis is a serious test for our European democracy," Jørgensen said. "It's a fight we cannot afford to lose."

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldReal Estate
European Investment Bank
European Commission
Copenhagen