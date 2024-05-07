EU and Ukraine discuss decentralization of energy generation and sanctions against Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38252 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72550 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40552 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33676 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66252 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226701 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238389 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225122 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90726 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66252 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72550 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113240 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114125 views
EU and Ukraine discuss decentralization of energy generation and sanctions against Russia

EU and Ukraine discuss decentralization of energy generation and sanctions against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18662 views

The European Commissioner and the Ukrainian minister discussed strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience, increasing electricity production for next winter, EU support for infrastructure rehabilitation, terminating the Russian gas transit contract, and integrating Ukrainian energy markets into European ones.

On May 6, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson discussed with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko during an official visit to Kyiv cooperation to strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system and preparation for the next heating season, maneuverable generating capacities and sanctions against Russia, UNN reports citing the European Commission's press service.

Details

Minister Galushchenko reportedly emphasized that the situation in the power system after the massive Russian attacks is quite difficult. "We have already lost more than 8 GW. But we are working to restore the affected facilities and will restore them as much as possible. Among the urgent solutions is also an increase in generation by next winter, in particular, maneuverable capacities," the minister said.

Galushchenko and Simson hold a meeting on preparing the energy sector for the heating season07.05.24, 01:10 • 23541 view

EU Commissioner Kadri Simson noted that the European Union will support Ukraine in rebuilding its energy infrastructure so that industry and households do not face restrictions on electricity supply. The parties discussed the needs of the Ukrainian energy sector for equipment that could be provided by European partners. Particular attention was paid to financial support, in particular through the mechanisms of the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, established under the Energy Community Secretariat. In addition, the importance of the potential of interconnections between Ukraine and European countries was emphasized, which allows to attract electricity from partner countries to balance the energy system.

Today's meeting also focused on coordinating international cooperation to increase pressure on Russia and oust the aggressor country from global energy markets. In particular, the European Commissioner and the Ukrainian Minister discussed the termination of the contract for the transit of Russian gas to Europe at the end of this year. "The EU has been preparing for this for two years. We know that Russia is an unreliable gas supplier," the European Commissioner emphasized, recalling that Russia has repeatedly manipulated prices on the gas market.

The EU Commissioner also announced the European Commission's intention to introduce a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Minister Galushchenko added: "Sanctions should deprive Russia of the opportunity to be any player in the world markets.

The meeting also focused on the future integration of Ukrainian energy markets into the European one and the relevant regulatory and legal preparations.

I am pleased to welcome Kadri Simson to Kyiv. Her tremendous efforts are key to supporting the Ukrainian energy system. We discussed plans to recover from the Russian energy terrorist attacks. We agreed to develop decentralized generation, maintain sanctions pressure on Russia and mobilize international support

- summarized the results of Galushchenko's meeting at X.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

