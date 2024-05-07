Galushchenko and Simson hold a meeting on preparing the energy sector for the heating season

Halushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson held a meeting of the High Level International Advisory Council to discuss cooperation to prepare the energy sector for the winterization process. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson chaired a meeting of the High Level International Advisory Council. The council, which brings together energy ministers from all EU and G7 countries, discussed how partners can work together to help the energy sector prepare for the heating season.

Galushchenko noted the serious consequences of the recent massive russian attacks on energy infrastructure, emphasizing the need to quickly restore and increase generation capacity.

In 2022-2023, we had more reserves, but now the situation is more complicated. This time, our task is to increase generation by all possible means until the next winter. It is a matter of our survival. We need equipment, including used equipment, to help us carry out repairs and install additional shunting generation capacities - said Herman Galushchenko.

Simson called for the use of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine for efficient procurement of energy equipment.

Belgian Minister of Energy Tinne van der Straten noted that her country is studying the list of needs of the Ukrainian energy sector to provide additional assistance. She also emphasized the need for European countries to make efforts to strengthen energy independence from russia and noted the importance of sanctions against russia.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Jeffrey Payette emphasized the active work of the G7+ group to mobilize resources to assist Ukraine, in particular, in financing programs to restore the energy sector. He also emphasized the importance of protecting gas storage infrastructure to ensure Europe's energy security.

The participants reaffirmed their readiness to continue to assist the Ukrainian energy sector and provide the necessary financial, technical support and energy equipment.

Recall

The High-Level International Energy Advisory Council under the Ministry of Energy was established in the fall of 2022 to support Ukrainian energy companies in overcoming the challenges posed by russian energy terrorism.

