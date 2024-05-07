Galushchenko and Simson hold a meeting on preparing the energy sector for the heating season

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91962 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109440 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152194 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156052 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252064 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174538 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165738 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226788 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39338 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73617 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41709 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34642 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67170 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252064 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226788 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212756 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238472 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225195 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91962 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67170 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73617 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113271 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114155 views
Actual
Galushchenko and Simson hold a meeting on preparing the energy sector for the heating season

Galushchenko and Simson hold a meeting on preparing the energy sector for the heating season

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23542 views

The High Level International Advisory Council discussed cooperation with partners to help Ukraine's energy sector prepare for the next heating season amid the serious consequences of russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Halushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson held a meeting of the High Level International Advisory Council to discuss cooperation to prepare the energy sector for the winterization process. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson chaired a meeting of the High Level International Advisory Council. The council, which brings together energy ministers from all EU and G7 countries, discussed how partners can work together to help the energy sector prepare for the heating season.

Galushchenko noted the serious consequences of the recent massive russian attacks on energy infrastructure, emphasizing the need to quickly restore and increase generation capacity.

In 2022-2023, we had more reserves, but now the situation is more complicated. This time, our task is to increase generation by all possible means until the next winter. It is a matter of our survival. We need equipment, including used equipment, to help us carry out repairs and install additional shunting generation capacities

- said Herman Galushchenko.

Simson called for the use of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine for efficient procurement of energy equipment.

Image

Belgian Minister of Energy Tinne van der Straten noted that her country is studying the list of needs of the Ukrainian energy sector to provide additional assistance. She also emphasized the need for European countries to make efforts to strengthen energy independence from russia and noted the importance of sanctions against russia.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Jeffrey Payette emphasized the active work of the G7+ group to mobilize resources to assist Ukraine, in particular, in financing programs to restore the energy sector. He also emphasized the importance of protecting gas storage infrastructure to ensure Europe's energy security.

The participants reaffirmed their readiness to continue to assist the Ukrainian energy sector and provide the necessary financial, technical support and energy equipment.

Recall

The High-Level International Energy Advisory Council under the Ministry of Energy was established in the fall of 2022 to support Ukrainian energy companies in overcoming the challenges posed by russian energy terrorism.

Energy Minister Galushchenko: Possible launch of ZNPP by Russia is absurd06.05.24, 13:31 • 24674 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising