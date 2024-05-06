Energy Minister Galushchenko: Possible launch of ZNPP by Russia is absurd

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP does not have licensed personnel to put it back into operation, and amateurishness of Russian specialists at the plant could lead to a nuclear incident. Therefore, the civilized world must prevent the occupiers from implementing this scenario. This was emphasized by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko, whose statement was quoted in the Ministry of Energy on Monday, UNN writes.

The head of the Ministry of Energy noted that "only Ukrainian specialists are licensed to operate the plant, and the terrorists are currently preventing them from entering ZNPP.

Even if we imagine that the Russians will gather specialists in Russia and bring them to the plant, it will be unlicensed personnel. Their launch of the station is absurd. It is impossible either in the context of Ukrainian legislation or even Russian and, of course, international law - the Minister said during the telethon.

In addition, Halushchenko emphasized a number of significant technical problems at the occupied facility, including the expiration of nuclear fuel and the lack of sufficient water for reactor operation.

"The problem with water supply to the plant arose after the Russians destroyed the Kakhovka dam. And while there is enough water in the coolers to keep six units offline, ZNPP requires completely different volumes of water to start up," he explained.

The minister added that the occupiers' attempts to meet the plant's water needs by developing wells also do not meet any standards.

