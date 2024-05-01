Sanctions against Rosatom are getting closer - Galushchenko on the US Senate's approval of the ban on imports of enriched uranium from Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100656 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111045 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153684 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253655 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174842 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165973 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148421 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 27014 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40626 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 27796 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34081 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31442 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253658 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227659 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213508 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239158 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225805 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100660 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77347 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113542 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114408 views
Sanctions against Rosatom are getting closer - Galushchenko on the US Senate's approval of the ban on imports of enriched uranium from Russia

Sanctions against Rosatom are getting closer - Galushchenko on the US Senate's approval of the ban on imports of enriched uranium from Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17868 views

The U.S. Senate's support for a law banning imports of enriched uranium from Russia is a decisive step toward imposing sanctions on Rosatom, which is financing the war in Ukraine.

The US Senate's support of the law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia  is another decisive step towards imposing sanctions against Rosatom, which is actually financing the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports

Details 

According to Galushchenko, this is a historic decision not only for the United States, which will accelerate the development of the American uranium industry. It is also "a powerful signal to the entire civilized world about the impossibility of further cooperation in the nuclear and uranium industries with a terrorist country that has put the entire world under a nuclear threat.

The Energy Minister also believes that  is another decisive step towards sanctions against Rosatom, which is actually financing the war against Ukraine.

"I am confident that the decision to ban uranium imports will be the beginning of further refusal to cooperate with the terrorist, who has no right to sell civilized technologies, the funds from which are used for a barbaric war against civilians of Ukraine," Galushchenko emphasized. 

The minister also said that Ukraine, as a powerful nuclear power, is not stopping in this direction either. According to him, Kyiv, in particular: 

  • completely abandoned Russian nuclear fuel and spare parts;
  • together with American partners, developed a new type of fuel for VVER 440 reactors;
  •  built and operates a spent fuel storage facility;
  • has agreements with key companies in the uranium sector;
  • is working to create production facilities for the manufacture of fuel components;
  • and is preparing to build new nuclear units.

We thank our American partners for their determination.  Sanctions against Rosatom - one step closer!

- Galushchenko said. 

Addendum Addendum

On Tuesday, May 30, the U.S. Senate voted to pass a law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia.  The document bans imports of Russian uranium into the United States 90 days after it becomes law, allowing temporary exceptions until January 2028. The bill was submitted to the White House for the signature of US President Joe Biden. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

