Sanctions against Rosatom are getting closer - Galushchenko on the US Senate's approval of the ban on imports of enriched uranium from Russia

The US Senate's support of the law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia is another decisive step towards imposing sanctions against Rosatom, which is actually financing the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports .

According to Galushchenko, this is a historic decision not only for the United States, which will accelerate the development of the American uranium industry. It is also "a powerful signal to the entire civilized world about the impossibility of further cooperation in the nuclear and uranium industries with a terrorist country that has put the entire world under a nuclear threat.

The Energy Minister also believes that is another decisive step towards sanctions against Rosatom, which is actually financing the war against Ukraine.

"I am confident that the decision to ban uranium imports will be the beginning of further refusal to cooperate with the terrorist, who has no right to sell civilized technologies, the funds from which are used for a barbaric war against civilians of Ukraine," Galushchenko emphasized.

The minister also said that Ukraine, as a powerful nuclear power, is not stopping in this direction either. According to him, Kyiv, in particular:

completely abandoned Russian nuclear fuel and spare parts;

together with American partners, developed a new type of fuel for VVER 440 reactors;



built and operates a spent fuel storage facility;



has agreements with key companies in the uranium sector;



is working to create production facilities for the manufacture of fuel components;



and is preparing to build new nuclear units.



We thank our American partners for their determination. Sanctions against Rosatom - one step closer! - Galushchenko said.

On Tuesday, May 30, the U.S. Senate voted to pass a law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia. The document bans imports of Russian uranium into the United States 90 days after it becomes law, allowing temporary exceptions until January 2028. The bill was submitted to the White House for the signature of US President Joe Biden.