EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meeting
Kyiv • UNN
EU country ambassadors will hold an extraordinary meeting on August 16 after the summit of the US and Russian presidents in Alaska. The Coreper 2 meeting will begin at 09:30 local time.
Details
Representatives of EU member states are meeting in the Coreper format.
"Informal meeting of Coreper 2 – Committee of Permanent Representatives, August 16, 2025," reads the agenda on the EU Council website.
As reported, the meeting was scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 16, at 09:30 local time (10:30 Kyiv time).
