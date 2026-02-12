$43.030.06
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 14653 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 15029 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 19245 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 19881 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 21130 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 22848 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28417 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74250 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49557 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
EU Ambassador outraged by disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Heraskevych

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova expressed outrage over the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych. He was excluded for honoring fallen athletes, while 20 Russians and Belarusians compete neutrally.

EU Ambassador outraged by disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Heraskevych

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarína Mathernová, reacted to the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, expressing outrage and adding that 20 Russians and Belarusians are competing neutrally at the Olympics. Mathernová wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

I am outraged. Skeleton racer Heraskevych was disqualified after honoring fallen athletes, while 20 Russians and Belarusians compete neutrally. The Olympic Games should symbolize unity and support, not punish someone for remembering.

- Mathernová wrote.

Addition

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic Code.

The International Skating Union did not allow Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handey to compete in his equipment. Handey's helmet had an inscription by Lina Kostenko: "Where there is heroism, there is no ultimate defeat." Earlier, freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar and skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych were banned from using their own equipment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsPolitics
European Union
Ukraine