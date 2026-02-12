EU Ambassador outraged by disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Heraskevych

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarína Mathernová, reacted to the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, expressing outrage and adding that 20 Russians and Belarusians are competing neutrally at the Olympics. Mathernová wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

I am outraged. Skeleton racer Heraskevych was disqualified after honoring fallen athletes, while 20 Russians and Belarusians compete neutrally. The Olympic Games should symbolize unity and support, not punish someone for remembering. - Mathernová wrote.

Addition

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic Code.

The International Skating Union did not allow Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handey to compete in his equipment. Handey's helmet had an inscription by Lina Kostenko: "Where there is heroism, there is no ultimate defeat." Earlier, freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar and skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych were banned from using their own equipment.