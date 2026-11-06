The Prime Minister of Estonia called on Europe not to hold direct talks with Putin and to increase pressure on the Russian Federation

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that Europe should not open a direct diplomatic channel with vladimir putin, as this could weaken its position in relations with moscow. He called for continued support for Ukraine, increased sanctions pressure on russia, and restrictions on entry into the EU for former Russian military personnel. Politico reports, writes UNN.

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"Europe should not act as a mediator. It should not assume the role of those trying to appease a dictator," Michal said.

He believes that negotiations between European leaders and the Russian president could weaken Europe’s common position.

"For the first time, Europe has a plan that is actually working," the prime minister said, referring to sanctions against moscow.

Being a mediator means that "you are ready to lower standards, for example, for russia," particularly when it comes to imposing and enforcing sanctions, he said.

"You cannot perform two roles simultaneously. One is supporting Ukraine and putting pressure on russia. The other is trying to act as a mediator. putin must understand that Europe is strong, that it stands together, and that we speak with one voice," Michal explained.

At the same time, Michal said that Europeans "appreciate" the Trump administration’s efforts to reach a peace agreement, "but the pressure on russia must be very strong."

"The problem is in the kremlin. Nowhere else," he said.

Michal advocated tougher visa restrictions for Russian citizens, particularly former military personnel who took part in hostilities against Ukraine.

Michal stressed that Europe should not delay imposing restrictions amid reports of hybrid attacks disrupting the operation of various services.

"Such people cannot be allowed to run around Europe. So restrict the visa regime," he said.

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