Estonian Parliament did not support closing the border with Russia

On the eve, the Estonian parliament rejected the proposal of the opposition party Isamaa to close the temporary control line on the border with Russia. This is reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

According to the initiative, the parliament was supposed to send a proposal to the government to close the border, but only 20 deputies supported the bill, while 47 voted "against".

Isamaa stated that their initiative was related to the worsening security situation.

"This spring, after the acts of sabotage in the Gulf of Finland, the Isamaa faction submitted a proposal to the parliament to send an initiative to the government to close the temporary control line between the Republic of Estonia and the Russian Federation. At that time, the government stated that the security agencies would conduct a relevant analysis, but the results of this analysis are not known to us in the parliament," the party said.

