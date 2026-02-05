Estonian Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna arrived on a visit to Ukraine. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Margus Tsahkna said he was to witness how the nation continues to live amidst cold and darkness, under constant threat to life, facing loss and horror, during air raid sirens that constantly remind everyone how close the danger remains.

"Ukraine continues its resistance to brutal aggression, refusing to allow terror and imperialism to win. This struggle is not just about Ukraine's security. It is about Europe's security," the statement said.

Tsahkna emphasized that Estonia's gratitude to Ukraine for standing its ground is immeasurable, and his country will do everything possible to support it.

"Today, inside a random building, a sign read: 'Everything Ukrainians are defending.' The size of their country was clearly written on the wall: 603,628 square kilometers. Period," the minister noted.

Recall

