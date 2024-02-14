Estonia warns that border crossings with Russia may be closed

Estonia has warned about the possible closure of border crossing points due to migration pressure from Russia, according to a report by the Estonian Police and Border Guard Department, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the migration pressure from Russia, Estonia may be forced to close border crossings. You will no longer be able to return to Estonia through a closed border crossing point, - the statement said. - If these activities continue, we will be forced to close the border crossing points in order to protect national security and public order, as has already been done in Finland due to migration pressure."

The department pointed out that if the border crossing point is closed, "it will affect everyone who crosses the border here." "This means that you will have to use another border crossing point to return to Estonia, which may add several hundred kilometers to your trip," the department said.

On February 13, Russian media reported that the Estonian Police Department warned Russians about the possible closure of the Russian-Estonian border in the near future and that memos with a corresponding warning were being issued to Russians at the Narva border checkpoint.

