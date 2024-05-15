Estonia to sell uninhabited island in the Baltic Sea at auction

Estonia has put an entire island up for sale. According to Postimees, the land auction starts at a price of two euros per square meter. That is, the authorities want to get about 480 thousand euros for it, UNN reports.

Details

It is a territory called Hõralaid, where house building is allowed. The island in the Baltic Sea is uninhabited. The auction, which will allow bidding, will begin on May 20.

The territory is relatively small - about 20 hectares. On the plus side, due to the shallow water around Hõralaid, you can get to it from neighboring islands on foot.

Hõralaid, the only private offshore island with development rights in the Baltic States, will be sold at an auction starting on May 20. The starting price of the entire island is 480 thousand euros, the newspaper writes.

According to real estate expert Tinu Toompark, this is a unique property and the final price after the auction may be several times higher. "What makes the island special is the development right, which is not granted to many similar properties due to environmental conditions," said Toompark.

According to the journalists, the island is currently inhabited by sheep, birds and wild animals, but it can also be populated by people, houses can be built, and a marina can be made. There are no more offshore islands with development rights for sale in the Baltic States; similar properties are sold, for example, in Finland, where prices for islands reach millions of euros.

