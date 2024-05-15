Estonia to sell uninhabited island in the Baltic Sea at auction

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69900 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104940 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147949 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152193 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248751 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173766 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165078 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101992 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40985 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35747 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53976 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47717 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248749 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211201 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236999 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223866 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69900 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47717 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53976 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112589 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113514 views
Estonia to sell uninhabited island in the Baltic Sea at auction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26381 views

Estonia will auction off the uninhabited Hiralaide Island in the Baltic Sea with the right to build at a starting price of 480,000 euros.

Estonia has put an entire island up for sale. According to Postimees, the land auction starts at a price of two euros per square meter. That is, the authorities want to get about 480 thousand euros for it, UNN reports.

Details

It is a territory called Hõralaid, where house building is allowed. The island in the Baltic Sea is uninhabited. The auction, which will allow bidding, will begin on May 20.

The territory is relatively small - about 20 hectares. On the plus side, due to the shallow water around Hõralaid, you can get to it from neighboring islands on foot.

Hõralaid, the only private offshore island with development rights in the Baltic States, will be sold at an auction starting on May 20. The starting price of the entire island is 480 thousand euros, the newspaper writes.

According to real estate expert Tinu Toompark, this is a unique property and the final price after the auction may be several times higher. "What makes the island special is the development right, which is not granted to many similar properties due to environmental conditions," said Toompark.

According to the journalists, the island is currently inhabited by sheep, birds and wild animals, but it can also be populated by people, houses can be built, and a marina can be made. There are no more offshore islands with development rights for sale in the Baltic States; similar properties are sold, for example, in Finland, where prices for islands reach millions of euros.

Ikaria - the island of long-livers: a resident told about the secrets of the islanders' nutrition12.04.24, 16:46 • 22792 views

Economy
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
finlandFinland
estoniaEstonia

