Estonia plans to ban churches and parishes associated with the Moscow Patriarchate
Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laenemets has proposed to the government a bill to ban the activities of churches or parishes in Estonia associated with organizations that support Russian aggression. This is reported by ERR, according to UNN.
Speaking to members of the Estonian parliament, the minister explained that the need for changes was due to the fact that the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (EOC MP) itself had not taken any significant steps to fulfill the relevant requirements of the state.
I propose that the government amend the law on churches and congregations to exclude relations of any church, congregation, association of congregations, monastery or other religious association operating in Estonia with any foreign organization that, for example, poses a threat to public or constitutional order in Estonia, supports military aggression or incites war, calls for terrorism or any other form of violent behavior
He also noted that “today, the Moscow Patriarchate is another weapon in Russia's arsenal of influence, which not only oppresses its own people, but also tries to poison the souls of people in other countries by abusing their faith.” For this reason, Estonia cannot accept the fact that the Estonian Orthodox Church belongs to the Moscow Patriarchate, the minister emphasized.
In August, the Council of the Estonian Orthodox Church adopted a new version of the charter, removing the reference to the Moscow Patriarchate. The church changed its name to the “Estonian Orthodox Church” and established its independence in church affairs.