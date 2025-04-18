Estonia Calls US Disruption of G7 Statement on Strike on Sumy a Sign of Weakness

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 8894 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24463 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44404 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50065 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89060 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83472 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137816 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52578 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125681 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81317 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 8894 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60285 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123958 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 137816 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125681 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9162 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12211 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13436 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37907 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52018 views
Estonia Calls US Disruption of G7 Statement on Strike on Sumy a Sign of Weakness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6254 views

The head of the Estonian Parliament's commission, Marko Mihkelson, called the US refusal to sign the G7 statement on Sumy a display of weakness. According to him, neutrality in the face of genocide leads nowhere.

Estonia Calls US Disruption of G7 Statement on Strike on Sumy a Sign of Weakness

Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Estonian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, called the US refusal to sign the G7 statement on Sumy a sign of weakness. This is reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, who has recently had a series of meetings with representatives of the US Congress, believes that it is now very important to maintain close contact with the closest allies in both Europe and the United States. The meetings held last week in Washington and Tallinn demonstrated active cooperation between the parties on the most important issues – primarily defense and defense spending. However, some issues remain open.

First of all, this is due to the priorities of the new American administration. Negotiations with Russia, trade relations and other topics that may have serious consequences. For example, Donald Trump's idea of Greenland or relations between the United States and Canada

- said Mihkelson.

Commenting on Washington's refusal to sign a joint statement condemning the Russian missile strike on Sumy, Marko Mihkelson noted that Donald Trump is trying to be neutral, wanting to persuade both sides to negotiate, as he thinks, and end the war.

Meanwhile, so far, the negotiations have not led to anything.

We see that there are no real prerequisites for achieving peace. Neutrality in the face of genocide, in the face of the attacks we saw last weekend in Sumy – the time will come when the US administration realizes that this position leads nowhere. This is a sign of weakness on the part of the United States

- said Mihkelson.

Addition

Russia launched a missile strike on Sumy two days after another visit to Russia by Stephen Vitkoff, Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump. As a result of the strike, killed more than 30 people, including two children, and another 117 people were injured, including 15 children.

The US reported to other "Group of Seven" countries that they would not sign a joint statement condemning the Russian missile strike on Sumy. The White House told allies that it could not do so because it was working to preserve space for peace talks with Russia.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Estonia
