Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Estonian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, called the US refusal to sign the G7 statement on Sumy a sign of weakness. This is reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, who has recently had a series of meetings with representatives of the US Congress, believes that it is now very important to maintain close contact with the closest allies in both Europe and the United States. The meetings held last week in Washington and Tallinn demonstrated active cooperation between the parties on the most important issues – primarily defense and defense spending. However, some issues remain open.

First of all, this is due to the priorities of the new American administration. Negotiations with Russia, trade relations and other topics that may have serious consequences. For example, Donald Trump's idea of Greenland or relations between the United States and Canada - said Mihkelson.

Commenting on Washington's refusal to sign a joint statement condemning the Russian missile strike on Sumy, Marko Mihkelson noted that Donald Trump is trying to be neutral, wanting to persuade both sides to negotiate, as he thinks, and end the war.

Meanwhile, so far, the negotiations have not led to anything.

We see that there are no real prerequisites for achieving peace. Neutrality in the face of genocide, in the face of the attacks we saw last weekend in Sumy – the time will come when the US administration realizes that this position leads nowhere. This is a sign of weakness on the part of the United States - said Mihkelson.

Russia launched a missile strike on Sumy two days after another visit to Russia by Stephen Vitkoff, Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump. As a result of the strike, killed more than 30 people, including two children, and another 117 people were injured, including 15 children.

The US reported to other "Group of Seven" countries that they would not sign a joint statement condemning the Russian missile strike on Sumy. The White House told allies that it could not do so because it was working to preserve space for peace talks with Russia.