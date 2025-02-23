Estonia allocates new military aid to Ukraine

Estonia is donating 10,000 artillery rounds and 750,000 food packages for the military to Ukraine. This was reported by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal on social network X, UNN reports.

To strengthen Ukraine's position and increase pressure on Russia, Estonia is sending 10,000 pieces of artillery ammunition and 750,000 food packages for Ukrainian soldiers. At the earliest opportunity, this will be supplemented by products of its own defense industry worth more than 100 million euros - the post says.

Kristen Michal noted that "Ukraine decides its own future" and that "it can always count on Estonia's support.

Recall

The European Union is developing a €20 billion military support package for Ukraine. The plan includes the supply of ammunition, air defense systems, missiles, drones, and other weapons.

France and Italy are blocking the EU's €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Spiegel