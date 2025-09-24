Establishment administrator in Kyiv region held accountable for Russian music

In Kyiv Oblast, law enforcement officers brought to justice the administrator of an establishment where music by a Russian performer was played, the Kyiv Oblast police reported. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers discovered the incident while monitoring social networks. A video appeared on Telegram channels showing a song by a Russian performer playing in one of the establishments in the city of Irpin.

Law enforcement officers quickly established that the 23-year-old administrator of the establishment had turned on the musical accompaniment. – the Kyiv Oblast police reported.

Inspectors conducted a preventive conversation with the man and drew up administrative materials against him for petty hooliganism (Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses).

The Kyiv Oblast police emphasized the importance of observing rules of conduct in public places and called on establishment managers to be responsible for the repertoire of musical accompaniment.

Inscription "Glory to Russia" on the scoreboard in the Kyiv-Rakhiv train: police are conducting a check