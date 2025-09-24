Establishment administrator in Kyiv region held accountable for Russian music

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 6014 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 8504 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 11680 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 11174 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 24330 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 42801 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 34833 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 32538 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 65938 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 29456 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
72%
756mm
Popular news
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 24, 01:25 AM • 20784 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88PhotoSeptember 24, 02:37 AM • 21209 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 25557 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 16691 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 18444 views
Publications
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 2162 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 6022 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 16721 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 25605 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 65939 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 28438 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 88960 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 49304 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 63808 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 115457 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
MiG-31
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon

Establishment administrator in Kyiv region held accountable for Russian music

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers held a 23-year-old administrator of an establishment in Irpin accountable for playing a song by a Russian artist. The incident was discovered during social media monitoring, and administrative materials were drawn up for petty hooliganism.

Establishment administrator in Kyiv region held accountable for Russian music

In Kyiv Oblast, law enforcement officers brought to justice the administrator of an establishment where music by a Russian performer was played, the Kyiv Oblast police reported. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers discovered the incident while monitoring social networks. A video appeared on Telegram channels showing a song by a Russian performer playing in one of the establishments in the city of Irpin.

Law enforcement officers quickly established that the 23-year-old administrator of the establishment had turned on the musical accompaniment.

– the Kyiv Oblast police reported.

Inspectors conducted a preventive conversation with the man and drew up administrative materials against him for petty hooliganism (Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses).

The Kyiv Oblast police emphasized the importance of observing rules of conduct in public places and called on establishment managers to be responsible for the repertoire of musical accompaniment.

Inscription "Glory to Russia" on the scoreboard in the Kyiv-Rakhiv train: police are conducting a check20.09.25, 17:09 • 13189 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv