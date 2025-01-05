“Escape from Madagascar": lemurs found on the border with Poland

On the border with Poland, border guards prevented an attempt to smuggle lemurs and birds.

Writes to the State Tax Service, transmits to UNN.

Details

During the inspection of the minibus, it turned out that the driver, a Polish citizen, had no documents for the transportation of animals. When the border guards noticed the violation, the driver offered a bribe of $1,900 and 100 euros to avoid liability.

However, the border guard refused and warned of criminal consequences. The case was reported to the National Police for further investigation.

Previously

