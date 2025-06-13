Escalation in the Middle East: Putin spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel and the President of Iran

russian dictator vladimir putin had a conversation with prime minister benjamin netanyahu and iranian president masoud pezeshkian after israeli strikes on iran, UNN reports with reference to russian media.

Details

According to russian media in the kremlin, putin and netanyahu had a telephone conversation. its details are not yet given.

however, it is known that putin had a telephone conversation with iranian president pezeshkian.

... putin expressed his condolences to the leadership and people of iran in connection with the victims, including civilians, due to israeli strikes - the statement reads.

Netanyahu hopes to discuss strikes on Iran with Trump and Putin

Remind

on the night of friday, june 13, western media reported that the israeli air force had struck iran. israeli defense minister israel katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

in response to the growing tensions between israel and iran, the united states began transferring military resources to the middle east, including navy destroyers, amid fears of a large-scale response from tehran. at the same time, us president donald trump is already holding a meeting with the leadership of the national security council.