Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
03:24 PM • 24861 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
03:04 PM • 31259 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
02:34 PM • 31892 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
11:58 AM • 41035 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 62443 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
June 13, 08:47 AM • 72829 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 93631 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 231453 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 171025 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 84119 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Escalation in the Middle East: Putin spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel and the President of Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

Vladimir Putin had telephone conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. This happened after Israeli strikes on Iran.

Escalation in the Middle East: Putin spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel and the President of Iran

russian dictator vladimir putin had a conversation with prime minister benjamin netanyahu and iranian president masoud pezeshkian after israeli strikes on iran, UNN reports with reference to russian media.

Details

According to russian media in the kremlin, putin and netanyahu had a telephone conversation. its details are not yet given.

however, it is known that putin had a telephone conversation with iranian president pezeshkian.

... putin expressed his condolences to the leadership and people of iran in connection with the victims, including civilians, due to israeli strikes

- the statement reads.

Netanyahu hopes to discuss strikes on Iran with Trump and Putin13.06.25, 16:42 • 2264 views

Remind

on the night of friday, june 13, western media reported that the israeli air force had struck iran. israeli defense minister israel katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

in response to the growing tensions between israel and iran, the united states began transferring military resources to the middle east, including navy destroyers, amid fears of a large-scale response from tehran. at the same time, us president donald trump is already holding a meeting with the leadership of the national security council.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

