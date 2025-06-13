Netanyahu hopes to discuss strikes on Iran with Trump and Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has already spoken with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

UNN reports, citing the social media page of Dmytro Hendelman, advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Details

The situation in the Middle East and the IDF strikes on Iran are the subject of discussion among a number of world leaders, according to Dmitry Hendelman, political advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting active negotiations.

Netanyahu promised to maintain constant contact with the states, and world leaders have already expressed understanding of the need to ensure Israel's security, Hendelman claims. This is relevant against the background of the threat from Iran.

Let us remind you

The Israeli military reported an airstrike on an Iranian uranium enrichment center in the Natanz area.

The Israeli campaign against Iran will last up to 14 days and includes strikes on nuclear facilities, missile ranges and military personnel.

Iranian sources report Israeli strikes in Tabriz and Shiraz. The defeat of the IRGC command center, a missile factory and an ammunition depot has been confirmed.