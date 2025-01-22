“eRestoration” is back in Diya - Fedorov

The eRestore program is resuming its work in the Diia app, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"eRestoration is back in Diya - apply for compensation for damaged or destroyed housing," Fedorov wrote.

He reminded that if a home is damaged or destroyed as a result of hostilities, you can apply for state aid in Diia. "First and foremost, compensation will be paid to military personnel, large families and people with disabilities," the Vice Prime Minister said.

"The service is back online on the portal and in the app. Apply with housing that was damaged in the government-controlled area. Applications are accepted both online and at the ASCs. To apply for eRestoration, you must have a record of your ownership of the property in the State Register of Property Rights," Diia also said.

"You can use the funds from the card to buy construction materials or pay for the services of contractors who will help you restore your home. The service is relevant for the government-controlled territories of Ukraine," said Fedorov.

He also invited businesses that sell building materials or provide repair services to of the program.

Context

"eRestore" in ‘Actions’ temporarily did not work due to the suspension of registries after a hostile cyberattack.